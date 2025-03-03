Tulsa jury awards woman $15 million in ‘Peeping Tom’ lawsuit

A Tulsa woman has won a multi-million dollar lawsuit against a ‘Peeping Tom’ in what’s believed to be the first-of-its-kind legal case in Oklahoma.

Kathryn Wainscott says her Peeping Tom was her husband’s best friend and was even the best man at their wedding.

So one can imagine her shock when Tulsa Police told her that Daniel Briggs Toy had pictures of her in the nude that he took with a hidden camera when the couple made visits to his house.

Police had already arrested him for taking pictures of women in dressing rooms at department stores, a crime for which he’s now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

But Wainscott also filed a civil lawsuit, and last week a jury awarded her $15 million in damages.

While it’s unlikely she’ll actually get any money from Toy, she says she pursued the lawsuit on principle.

She’s also working with lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 1329, currently under consideration in the legislature, that would require Peeping Toms like Toy to register as a sex offender.

Right now, under current law, they do not.