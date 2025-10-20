Tulsa Library’s BookMobile comes to The Common Good

Tulsa City-County Library
By Matt Hutson

The Common Good Tulsa and the Tulsa City-County Library are partnering to make literacy even more accessible for the Tulsa community by bringing the BookMobile to The HUB.

On Monday, the BookMobile will be at the HUB from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Patrons will be able to check out books, DVDs, and more as well as sign up for library cards and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Patrons can even call the Library’s AskUs hotline at 918-549-7480 to request to pick up any hold items at The Common Good on Monday.

The HUB is located at 19 South 49th West Ave in Tulsa.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!