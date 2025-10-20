Tulsa Library’s BookMobile comes to The Common Good

The Common Good Tulsa and the Tulsa City-County Library are partnering to make literacy even more accessible for the Tulsa community by bringing the BookMobile to The HUB.

On Monday, the BookMobile will be at the HUB from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Patrons will be able to check out books, DVDs, and more as well as sign up for library cards and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Patrons can even call the Library’s AskUs hotline at 918-549-7480 to request to pick up any hold items at The Common Good on Monday.

The HUB is located at 19 South 49th West Ave in Tulsa.