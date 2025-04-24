Tulsa man accused of choking his own brother over stolen lottery ticket

David Strickland (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for allegedly trying to choke a man whom he claimed was stealing his lottery ticket.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call at a home near 31st and 129th East Avenue.

The victim told police that his brother, David Strickland, accused him of stealing a lottery ticket and then began assaulting him. Strickland then allegedly choked the victim.

Police searched the home but couldn’t find Strickland.

Cops later came back to the house and spotted Strickland outside the home.

Officers say they made announcements asking Strickland to leave the house, but he refused. Eventually, police say they found Strickland hiding in the attic, where he claimed he had fallen asleep.

He was arrested for domestic assault and battery as well as resisting arrest.

His case has been handed over to the FBI.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!