Tulsa Man arrested for breaking into bookstore and donut shop

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man they say busted into a bookstore and then stole a cash register from a local donut shop.

According to police, on May 23rd, officers responded to a burglary at Catholic Book and Gifts near 31st and Yale. Police were told someone had shattered a glass store, stolen a single hoodie, and then left.

On May 28th, officers say they responded to a burglary at Livi Lee’s Donuts, also near 31st and Yale. Police were told someone had pried open the drive-thru window and stolen the cash register.

Later that day, at around 8:00 p.m., an off-duty detective spotted Logan Tremblay at Highland Park near 36th and Yale. Officers arrived shortly after and took Logan Tremblay into custody.

Police claim Tremblay was wearing the stolen hoodie from the Catholic Books and Gifts during the donut shop burglary and at the time of the arrest.

They say Tremblay confessed to both burglaries.

Police have charged Tremblay with 2nd-degree burglary, attempted 2nd-degree burglary, and receiving and concealing stolen property.