Tulsa man arrested on child porn complaints

A Tulsa man has been arrested, accused of having hundreds of pictures and videos of child porn on his computers.

According to an affidavit, Tulsa County Sheriff’s investigators, acting on information from the OSBI, allege that 62-year-old Frank Oswald had two different laptop computers, with more than 100 pictures or videos of child pornography on each one.

He’s now facing three separate counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested by deputies around 9:40 last night and is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

