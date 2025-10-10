Tulsa man arrested for ripping off Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested for embezzlement for ripping off the Tulsa State Fair.
The arrest report says Blake Hutson was working the ticket booth at the fair.
After a complaint was made, authorities looked into the sales at Hutson’s booth.
Police say Hutson admitted to authorities that he was charging cash customers the full price of $17, but reporting it as a veteran or senior discount.
Hutson says he was pocketing the extra $5 and spending it there at the fair when his shift was over.
Hutson did this for 5 days before he was caught.
Deputies arrested Hutson and took him to jail.