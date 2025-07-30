Tulsa Man arrested for selling stolen trailer on Facebook Marketplace

Collin Henderson stolen trailer (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for trying to sell a stolen trailer on Facebook Marketplace.

Tulsa Police say they were called about a stolen trailer yesterday near 21st and Yale.

The victim told police the trailer was loaded with thousands of dollars of fabric and machinery when it was taken.

Police say the victim called again several hours later, saying he found his trailer for sale on Marketplace.

The victim and police met the seller, Collin Henderson, and officers took Henderson into custody.

Henderson has been charged with Grand Larceny and Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!