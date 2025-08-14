Tulsa man arrested for trafficking a teenager

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Courtney Bell after he was charged with child human trafficking involving a 17-year-old runaway at a local hotel.

Court records show the teenager had run away from the Elevate group home and was working for Bell, who calls himself “C-Lo.”

The teenager told detectives she had been performing at least five commercial sex acts a day and had made about $700 per day for Bell.

The hotel owner told police the room the teenager was in was under the same name as several other rooms, but the name was not Bell.

Employees say a different man, who they later identified as Bell, was paying for the rooms twice a day in cash.

The teenager and the hotel employees identified Bell from a photo lineup and told detectives he drove a white GMC SUV.

Investigators say the teenager thought Bell worked at Burger King.

Officers used flock cameras to locate the truck and take Bell into custody.

Courtney Bell has been charged with child human trafficking, and his bond has been set at $250,000.

The teenager is back in DHS custody.