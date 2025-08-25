Tulsa man concerned about illegal street racing on Riverside

A Tulsa man said all the noise from street racing has been keeping him and his family up at night.

He said he’s concerned that if it keeps happening, someone will get hurt.

“It’s super crazy loud; it just echoes down through here. It wakes everybody up [and] everyone is aware of it,” the man said.

He asked that his name and face not be used as he’s worried about his family’s safety.

“They got into an altercation with one of the residents. Death threats — ‘come down here,’ ‘I’ll beat your f’ing butt,’ and alike,” the man said. “If you came down, it would have been interesting.”

He sent FOX23 multiple videos taken at his home near 17th and Riverside.

“I moved in here about a month ago, and so far, every single weekend…it’s just a street race show," said the Tulsa man. “They meet here in the parking lot, they hoot and holler, they rev their engines up, and as they stage at the light over here.”

The video showed the tire marks left behind in the same area where he claimed street racing occurs.

“Does somebody have to get hurt before they pay attention to it, or can we kind of nip this and then [get] just a little presence to drive through would be great,” the Tulsa man said. “I’m not saying they’re not doing it at all; I’ve just never seen it.”

The Tulsa man said the racing goes on late at night for well over an hour. When he has called the police in the past, dispatchers have told him to call the non-emergency number, but as far as he knows, no officers have shown up.

Since the interview with FOX23, he said the number of carts showing up has nearly tripled. The dispatcher calls the nonemergency line. After this, he said he saw a few officers show up.

“We always defer when it’s non-threatening to call our emergency line,” said Tulsa Police Department captain Richard Meulenberg.

He said it all comes down to priority.

“If a shooting happens, that is obviously a high priority down the line. Basically, street racing, while really annoying, is a misdemeanor traffic offense. When we look at the grand totality of resources, we have available to us versus the cakes we have to tackle. They are always going to be deprioritized unless someone is in jeopardy,” Meulenberg said.

City of Tulsa code says that street racing is “...unlawful.” If you get caught street racing, you get a fine of $25 to $500, or you could go to jail for

“These groups of people who are taking over sections for street racing…have spotters at the ends so, as soon as they see a cop, they will just let their friends say, ‘Hey, stop!’ So, even if we come around the corner and see 30-40 people, if they are not actively street racing, what do we have?” Meulenberg said. “We have to actively catch them in the act.”

Meulenberg said the person FOx23 spoke with did the right thing by calling the police about the street racing

“While it can be frustrating, we encourage everyone to report what they are seeing,” Meulenberg said.

The Tulsa man thinks street racing is more than frustrating: it’s dangerous.

“Everyone knows, and no one’s really coming through,” said the man. “I don’t expect a super presence, but just some drive-through would be great.”

FOX23 put in an open records request with the City of Tulsa to find out how many times police have been called about street racing in the last year.