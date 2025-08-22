Tulsa man convicted again for attack on 72-year-old nun

Police took 40-year-old Elga Harper into custody Tuesday, nearly a week after they started searching for him.

A Tulsa man has been retried and found guilty a second time for a brutal attack on a 72-year-old nun.

Federal prosecutors say the attack happened in May of 2022, when 43-year-old Elga Eugene Harper, who was homeless, showed up at the victim’s house, where she had paid him to do some repair jobs around the house in the past.

But this time, after he asked to use the restroom and got inside, they say Harper tied her up, even putting a noose around her neck, and physically and sexually assaulted her for more than four hours.

He was tried and convicted, but, on appeal, got a retrial, which began this past Monday, and he was convicted again.

The victim passed away between the two trials.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.