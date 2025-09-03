Tulsa man facing drug, kidnapping charges after police chase

A woman apparently wanted no part of a police chase that police say her companion involved her in over the weekend.

On Saturday, after midnight, Police say they spotted the woman in a car with Darrell Benson in Dawson Park near Apache and Yale.

They say when they approached the car, Benson sped away, with the woman flailing her arms out the window in distress.

The TPD helicopter joined the chase, and Benson eventually crashed into a tree and attempted to flee on foot but was arrested with the help of a K-9 dog.

Police say he admitted to smoking meth and doing some other drugs.

The woman told police she kept asking him to let her out during the chase, but she said he wouldn’t.

Police say she was released.

Benson is now facing a kidnapping charge, as well as drug and traffic violations.