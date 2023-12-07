Tulsa man, FBI agent accused of documenting, sharing photos of several women performing sexual acts

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man and FBI agent have been charged after police say he documented women performing sexual acts and then shared the photos and video with others.

Mark Allen Wells, 45, of Tulsa is facing several charges, including peeping tom with photographic/electronic equipment and non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to court records.

The investigation started in May when three victims came forward to report cases of “Revenge Porn,” according to an affidavit.

Tulsa Police located a total of seven people to whom Wells sent photos and/or videos of other women who were naked and/or engaging in sexual acts, according to an affidavit.

Some of the women whose sexual photos/videos were sent have been identified, while others have not, investigators said.

One of the victims who reported the crime told police Wells had hidden cameras inside his residence, recording women performing sexual acts.

Another victim reported Wells bragged on several occasions he had a library of nude and intimate photographs of women he’d previously been with.

Tulsa Police also spoke with the ex-wife of Wells who said he also recorded videos of her without her permission and knowledge.

“When they were married, she found a hidden camera on a bookshelf in their guest bedroom,” the affidavit states.

Wells told police during an interview, “I can’t imagine why I would brag to someone I was in an exclusive relationship with about having naked photos of other women,” according to court records. “That’s not something I would do.”

Investigators did find Nest cameras inside Wells’ home, but no secret cameras or recording devices were located or recovered. There was a fake smoke detector found in the upstairs bedroom, but no camera was found inside and it was covering an eyebolt in the ceiling, investigators said.

During the investigation, detectives found nude/sexual photos/videos of eight additional unidentified women who the defendant sent to other individuals (male and female) via text. In those photos/videos, the faces of the unidentified women were exposed along with their intimate areas.

“A forensic examination of the defendant’s laptop recovered Photo Vault data,” the affidavit states.

The examination recovered 55 private albums from Photo Vault, which included a total of 2,245 photographs and videos. Most of the albums are labeled by name (primarily first name only). Examples of non-named albums are “Main Album” and “Texts.” The vast majority of photographs/videos are sexual in nature (approximately 75 percent).

Savanna Smith says she was his ex-fiancé and said Wells was an FBI agent while she was dating him.

“At the time I was totally oblivious and it was a whirlwind since then finding out who he was as a person,” Smith said.

“An alias Facebook reached out to me and kind of let me in on who he really was,” Smith said. “Of course I did not want to believe it.”

Smith says she moved away after they broke up.

“Mostly because I was terrified,” she said.

Morgan Ballou says Wells is her ex-boyfriend of several years.

“Master manipulator,” she said.

Ballou said she feels angry and violated.

“Anger, very violated,” she said. “It puts myself and other victims in a very vulnerable position. I worked hard for the career that I have and the life that I have and that could have all changed in an instant.”

Ballou has spoken at the legislature to work on getting more justice for victims and advocating for women who are too scared to take up for themselves.

“I feel like it was a moral obligation and duty to do that to help protect others to stop that behavior,” Ballou said. “It is insidious.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation gave this statement to FOX23 News about Wells’ investigation:

“The alleged conduct will not be tolerated. As soon as the allegation became known, the employee was removed from special agent duties and has been denied access to FBI facilities pending resolution of the matter. We strongly condemn any behavior that falls short of the highest standards. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and all relevant entities who are investigating the matter.”

Wells was arrested on Tuesday and later released on $5,500 bond.