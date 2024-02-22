Tulsa man gets life in prison for murder of three women

Caleb Venson (Tulsa County Jail)

By Steve Berg

A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no parole, for a triple murder last July.

29-year-old Caleb Venson pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, as well as 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales, who were in the East Tulsa apartment with Ashley, when police say Venson shot his way into the apartment through a sliding glass door.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma says he’s glad to see the court imposed the maximum punishment.

“There were three innocent lives lost, and a one-year-old who was shot and survived, and under circumstances like these, y’know, there’s a reason there’s a max sentence for a case with heinous, absolutely brutal facts like this one,” Tjeerdsma said.

The one-year-old child who was wounded is Venson’s own son that he had with Ashley.

She was holding the baby when Venson shot them.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!