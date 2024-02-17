Tulsa man had open beers, trash bag full of pot inside truck, deputies say

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies say a Tulsa man is behind bars after a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust.

It started around 1:00 a.m. this morning, when deputies say they saw a truck driving erratically on southbound Highway 75 near Jenks.

They say when they pulled over 29-year-old Thia Leng Xiong, he let them search the vehicle.

They say they found a gun, two open beer containers, more than $9,000 dollars in cash in bundles, and a trash bag with three vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

He’s now facing charges of DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug proceeds, and multiple traffic violations.

They say he’s also facing a charge of having a weapon after former conviction of a felony.





