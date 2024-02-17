Tulsa man had open beers, trash bag full of pot inside truck, deputies say

Thia Leng Xiong Courtesy TCSO

By Steve Berg

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies say a Tulsa man is behind bars after a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust.

It started around 1:00 a.m. this morning, when deputies say they saw a truck driving erratically on southbound Highway 75 near Jenks.

They say when they pulled over 29-year-old Thia Leng Xiong, he let them search the vehicle.

They say they found a gun, two open beer containers, more than $9,000 dollars in cash in bundles, and a trash bag with three vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

He’s now facing charges of DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug proceeds, and multiple traffic violations.

They say he’s also facing a charge of having a weapon after former conviction of a felony.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!