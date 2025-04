Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

A Tulsa man is dead after his small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near the airport in the town of Haskell, southeast of Bixby in Muskogee County.

So far, it’s not clear what happened.

The accident report from the FAA shows it’s a small, one-seat, racing-style airplane, and that it crashed into a field.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms the plane’s registered owner, Robert D. McAllister, is the one who was piloting the plane and was killed in the crash.