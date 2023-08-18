Tulsa mayor asks Oklahoma State Board of Education to accredit Tulsa Public Schools

The already tumultuous relationship between Tulsa Public Schools leadership and State Superintendent Ryan Walters had seemingly only intensified in recent weeks.

Superintendent Walters had been pushing the district on issues like student test scores and financial transparency.

“65 percent of schools in the district are on the F list. What that means is, they’re in the bottom five percent of schools in the state of Oklahoma.” Walters said.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the district was aware of its troubles and was already working to improve. She called Walters out for, in her view, not offering specific ways he could help the district improve.

“He has no plans, he’s presented no plans, he’s described or discussed not a single plan or effort around supporting, not just Tulsa Public Schools, but the state as a whole.” Gist said.

As this went on, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he wanted to step up and be the middleman. The City of Tulsa and Mayor Bynum have no oversight or control of the school district, but Bynum said he recognized the importance of a successful school district in the city.

Before the Oklahoma State Board of Education meets to consider the accreditation status of TPS, Bynum said he’s had meetings for several weeks with various involved parties.

Friday, Bynum said he hosted a meeting between Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolley, Vice President John Croisant, State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters, and Oklahoma State School Board Member Don Burdick.

Mayor Bynum said he sent a letter to the State Board asking them to accredit Tulsa Public Schools.

“I respectfully ask that you accredit Tulsa Public Schools and let us get on with the work of building a better future for Tulsa children together.”

He also made his position clear on the talk of a state takeover of Tulsa Public Schools.

“I do want to be unequivocally clear regarding a potential state takeover of the locally-elected Tulsa Public Schools Board or the state-mandated replacement of the Tulsa Public Schools Board-appointed superintendent: the City of Tulsa does not seek this, we do not want it, and we do not need it.”

That said, Bynum said he welcomed the challenge from the State Board for TPS to aim higher.

“We should hold ourselves to high expectations and we should not be satisfied with the status quo.”

Bynum said Superintendent Walters cited a few areas of improvement he wanted to see from TPS:

1. Better financial reporting from Tulsa Public Schools to the Tulsa Public Schools Board of education. Bynum said Dr. Gist and TPS Board members welcomed guidance on what changes can be made to improve reporting.

2. A more aggressive improvement plan for student performance and outcomes. Bynum said TPS would appreciate collaboration with the State Board to find specific strategies to achieve better results.

Bynum closed his letter by offering his continued involvement in these discussions.

“You have my personal commitment to do anything the City of Tulsa or I can offer to assist in this collaboration.”

He also asked that the State Board recognize the many successes of Tulsa Public Schools.

Read Bynum’s full letter to the State Board here



