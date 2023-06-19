Tulsa Mayor Bynum signs emergency proclamation after mass power outages

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum signed a disaster declaration for the City of Tulsa after overnight storms knocked out power to thousands of Green Country residents.

“In many areas of the city, we see tornado-level damage, but over a broader area than you would typically see in a tornado,” Bynum said in a press conference on Sunday.

Residents can call 918-596-9488 to report any trees that are blocking streets.

“The greatest challenge we will face in the days ahead relates to our electric grid,” Bynum said. “PSO is estimating around 200,000 customers are without power. This includes most City government facilities, cellular transmission towers, and utility infrastructure.”

Crews are continuing to respond to the severe storm damage across Tulsa.

Officials warn those who are traveling in the area to stay off of the roads and stay home so crews can continue their work.

“As the sun gets ready to set we have crews who will be working throughout the night. It’s safer for you and them if you’re off the road,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “Please stay home if you can.”

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has now doubled its staffing.

“People who do not normally work on the weekend stopped what they’re doing to come in,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

PSO is planning to have the estimated time of power restoration information available on Monday.

“This is going to be a multi-day effort as we have to rebuild the power grid,” said Tulsa Commissioner Manager, Wayne Green. “Better estimated time of recovery tomorrow.

Green says the time of power restoration also depends on the condition of the ground in the area.

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker says this is a very high-risk situation for firefighters with the number of structure fires from downed lines.

“857 calls since 11:00 p.m. last night to 3:00 p.m. today,” said Baker. “222 calls in four hours,

Bakers want to remind those of chainsaw safety while removing trees or limbs from their yards and to check on elderly neighbors.

“This is a once-in-a-decade event,” said Bynum. “We want to reiterate how grateful we are.”

Important Numbers

Trees in the roadway and waterline break: (918) 596-9488

Sewer overflow: (918) 586-6999

Power outage or downed lines: Online or call (833) 776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

