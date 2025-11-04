Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols plans for Tulsans to vote on possible sales tax increase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols plans to ask voters in Tulsa to approve a .7% increase to the city’s sales tax rate.

The mayor is proposing a citywide election in early February. If the new sales tax takes effect, when combined with state and county taxes, Tulsa’s sales tax would be 9.217%.

FOX23 spoke with the mayor on Monday morning about why he’s seeking this tax increase and what the city would use the money for.

“I think the people recognize we need to invest, and I think it’s been eye-opening to see where we are from a sales tax rate. I think most people see this as investing in the city long term, and so I think the timing is critical,” said Mayor Nichols.

He said the money will go to public safety, infrastructure, and programs to combat homelessness.