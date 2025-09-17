Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols signs median ordinance into law

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an ordinance into law creating a fine for anyone sitting or standing on narrow medians or on the edge of the sidewalk by a street where the speed limit is more than 25 miles per hour.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an ordinance into law creating a fine for anyone sitting or standing on narrow medians or on the edge of the sidewalk by a street where the speed limit is more than 25 miles per hour.

It will specifically apply to people standing or sitting on medians or sidewalks within 18 inches of the road.

Nichols says the law will not be fully enforced the first few months.

“We are actually going to be working to slow the implementation from a citation standpoint. We are going to spend the first 90 days making sure we are educating folks and issuing warnings for people,” said Nichols.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is concluding the efforts of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Operation SAFE on Tuesday, which has cleared over 64 homeless encampments and one million pounds of trash.

Nichols says the City will use compassion while enforcing the ordinance.

“We’re going to lead with aggressiveness on the compassion side. We’re gonna be aggressive in making sure we are enforcing our laws, but what we understand, what this recent action by the governor has taught us, is that if we just go hard on enforcement, we’re just shifting the problem in ways that are incredibly dangerous to this community,” said Nichols.

The ordinance creates a $150 fine for those in the medians.

Mayor Nichols refers to Governor Stitt’s Operation SAFE initiative as a “misguided, politically motivated, and inhumane” act on Tulsa’s homeless community and said that this ordinance’s intent is not to target them as well.

The ordinance was sponsored by Tulsa City Councilor of District 8, Phil Lakin. Councilors Carol Bush, Karen Gilbert, and Jackie Dutton co-sponsored the ordinance.