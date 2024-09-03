Tulsa mayoral candidate officially requests recount

Tulsa mayoral candidate Brent VanNorman

Brent VanNorman Tulsa mayoral candidate Brent VanNorman (Photo provided) (Russell Mills)

By April Hill

Businessman Brent VanNorman announced that he filed a petition to recount the ballots from the August 27th election.

The Tulsa County Election Board says this will be the largest recount in Tulsa County history and one of the largest ever in the state.

A court date is set for Thursday for a judge to give the green light for the recount.

VanNorman lost by less than 500 votes.

He came in third after Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols.

A runoff election is scheduled for November.

The ballots will be secured and under 24-hour surveillance by the sheriff’s office.

