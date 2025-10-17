Tulsa narrow median ordinance takes effect tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, it will be illegal to be on narrow medians or sidewalks in Tulsa for any longer than necessary to cross the street.

That’s when a new city ordinance takes effect.

‘Narrow’ is defined in the ordinance as medians that are less than 10-feet wide.

The ordinance also states that people on medians and sidewalks cannot stand, sit, or lie less than 18-inches away from the street.

The new rules apply to anyone, not just panhandlers, but it means panhandling will effectively be banned on most major Tulsa streets.

Police have said they’ll seek to inform people about the the ordinance at first, before writing tickets, but the fine can be up to $150.