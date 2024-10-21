Tulsa, other area counties issue burn bans

Wildfires destroyed more than 400 homes in and around Creek County in August of 2012

Home destroyed by wildfire in Creek County, Oklahoma, August, 2012 Wildfires destroyed more than 400 homes in and around Creek County in August of 2012 (Russell Mills/Russell Mills)

By Skyler Cooper

With drought conditions worsening and no significant rainfall in the forecast, more Oklahoma counties are now under burn bans.

Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek and Rogers counties all approved burn bans on Monday. With those additions, 30 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are under burn bans.

See the full list of counties under burn bans here

The Tulsa County burn ban was approved for seven days, but it could be extended. The ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimineas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted.

Any law enforcement officer in the state can enforce a burn ban, according to Tulsa County. Those convicted of violating a burn ban will be subject to a $500 fine, up to a year in prison, or both.

Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!