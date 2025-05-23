Tulsa Parks announces 2025 opening dates for water playgrounds, splash pads and pools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks said water playgrounds and splash pads are open for the 2025 swim season starting Friday.

Pools will open on Saturday, May 31.

Starting Friday, May 23, families can enjoy water playgrounds and splash pads from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

From Saturday, May 31, until Saturday, August 9, the following pools will be open:

Lacy Pool, 2134 North Madison Place - Open Weekly (Closed Sundays), 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Reed Pool, 4233 South Yukon Avenue - Open Weekly (Closed Mondays), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Whiteside Pool, 4013 South Pittsburg Avenue - Open Weekly (Closed Tuesdays), Noon - 6 p.m.

McClure Pool, 7440 East 7th Street - Open Weekly (Closed Mondays), Noon - 6 p.m.

The final touches are being put on the City’s newest pool at Chamberlain Park, which is expected to be open to the public later this summer, Tulsa Parks said.

The Chamberlain Park Splash Pad will open alongside the pool and is the only splash pad not opening on Friday.

Pool admission is $3 per person per day.

“Tulsa Parks has various discount and program opportunities throughout the summer to make pool visits more fun and affordable,” the announcement said. “For more information about these discounts, please ask pool management for details.”

Frequent visitors can purchase a 10-visit pool pass. Passes cost $15 and are available exclusively at Tulsa Parks pools. Any unused visits will expire at the end of the season.

“It’s important to note that season passes will not be available for the 2025 swim season,” the announcement said.

To stay updated on all the latest events and activities at Tulsa Park Pools, and for splash pad and water playground locations, you can find the 2025 Splash Guide by clicking here.