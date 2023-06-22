Tulsa Performing Arts Center dealing with damage from weekend storm

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is dealing with damage after Sunday’s severe storm and with a performance set for Friday, the show must go on.

On Sunday, crews walking around Tulsa’s Performing Arts Center witnessed the wind knock down doors, blowing debris everywhere.

Amanda Nichols with PAC says not only is the building damaged, but so is their extensive art collection.

“We never lost electricity so we were able to get the Lion King loaded out and on to their next stop. Unfortunately, we do have a very extensive art collection in our building some of which are housed in the hallways so there’s some damage to our artwork so we’ll have professionals in to assess,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the Lion King’s crews are okay and no one was injured, even though doors were busted, she says the artwork is irreplaceable.

“We can replace the doors but the artwork is really what we’re most upset about,” said Nichols.

The PAC is having a Beatles tribute this Friday. Nichols says they are focused on getting things together to still have that performance.