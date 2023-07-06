Tulsa police arrest accused serial catalytic converter burglar

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of repeatedly stealing catalytic converters from the same east Tulsa car lot. (Tulsa Police Department)

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of repeatedly stealing catalytic converters from the same east Tulsa car lot.

Police said on social media that Robby Harvey was arrested on Monday after he was caught hiding under a car after stealing catalytic converters for months.

Police got a call around 3 a.m. about a burglary at a car lot near East Admiral Place and 129th East Avenue, according to police. The owner of the lot told police they saw a man on camera in the front office of the building.

When officers got to the lot, they found a gold Chevy Impala previously seen on the lot involved in burglary-related crimes. A woman was inside the car and told officers her boyfriend, Harvey, was inside the car lot.

Police said they found tools in the lot typically related to catalytic converter theft, including a grinder, a jack, and power tools. They then found Harvey hiding under a car and took him into custody.

Police said in the past seven months, they’ve investigated seven similar incidents involving catalytic converter thefts at the same lot, and those crimes also involved the same gold Chevy Impala that Harvey was driving during this arrest.

Police said Harvey was arrested for seven counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all after a former conviction of a felony.

According to court records, Harvey has already bonded out of jail.