Tulsa Police arrest local street artist known as ‘MANGO’

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a local street artist near 2800 East Highway 51 on Monday for vandalism.

The artist known by his graffiti tag ‘MANGO’ was identified as 18-year-old Talan Jones. Police said a witness reported that his wife saw Jones spray painting the word ‘MANGO’ while driving on Highway 51.

According to the witness, this graffiti tag has been linked to other vandalism cases at several downtown businesses, including his.

Police said an officer arrived on the scene and saw Jones in the middle of spray painting.

Jones led the officer on a short pursuit and was eventually arrested in a backyard near the 1700 block of South Columbia Place.

Officers said Jones had two cans of spray paint and his hands and clothes were stained.