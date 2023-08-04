Tulsa Police arrest man accused of attacking 71-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police took a man into custody after they said he attacked an elderly woman on Thursday, including punching, kicking, and stomping on her.

Police arrested 25-year-old Donovan Anderson, who faces charges of aggravated assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said a patrol supervisor was flagged down around 5:45 p.m. about a woman who was being attacked near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road.

The supervisor found a 71-year-old woman down on the grass beside the street, with serious injuries to her face, head, and body. Police said she was semi-conscious but unable to speak with officers.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, later identified as Anderson, punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman. Other witnesses followed the man who ran away from the scene.

Officers found Anderson less than a block away. According to police, Anderson told officers he beat the woman because she said something wrong to him. Officers believe the woman may have gotten off a bus and was walking to her home when the attack occurred.

Anderson was taken to the Tulsa County jail. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, but has a limited memory of what happened.