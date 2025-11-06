Tulsa Police arrest man in possession of stolen gun

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man after he was found to have a stolen gun in his possession.

Police say officers were near West 3rd Street and South Cheyenne Avenue on Wednesday, November 5 around 2:45 p.m. when they saw a man on a scooter rolling a yellow suitcase on the sidewalk.

Officers stopped the man on the scooter and another man, identified as Michael Jordan, 35, walked up, grabbed the suitcase and attempted to take it away.

Police say they learned the suticase belonged to Jordan. When he saw officers, he handed the suitcase back to the man on the scooter, then tried to take it back later.

Inside the suitcase, officers say they found a semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen two weeks ago after a burglary from a vehicle at a motel near Tulsa Hills.

Police arrested Jordan and charged him with possession of a firearm AFCF (after former conviction of a felony), obstruction, and possession of stolen property AFCF.

The man on the scooter was released.