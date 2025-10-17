Tulsa Police arrest a man for threatening someone with a gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police were called out Tuesday to the QuikTrip near 36th and Peoria after witnesses said a man with face tattoos pulled a gun out of his backpack and threatened a person walking into the store.

The man ran from the scene, but didn’t get far.

The Tulsa Police helicopter spotted the suspect traveling southbound on Peoria, and officers took him into custody.

Police say Wesley Leach, a convicted felon, was found with a BB gun, which was painted black and had the orange tip removed, making it look like a higher-powered weapon.

Leach was arrested for Possession of a Firearm after a conviction and taken to the Tulsa County Jail.

Police say they often get questions about charging convicted felons with Possession of a Firearm AFCF, FBI, when it is a BB gun or similar.

In this case, detectives say, without close inspection, the BB gun would be indistinguishable from an authentic firearm.

Under Oklahoma Title 21 Section 1283, possession of an imitation pistol by a convicted felon is a crime.

Because of Leach’s tribal status, detectives are turning over his case to the FBI.