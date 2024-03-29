Tulsa Police arrest man who allegedly raped woman less than week after getting out of prison

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who was out of prison less than a work week before he allegedly raped a woman.

It happened in an area where FOX23 was told that neighbors do their best to look out for each other.

A neighborhood on 65th Street near Pine and Lewis seems like the perfect place to call home.

“It’s all family and if they are not family, they become family,” said Caroline Richards who lives in the neighborhood.

Richards sits on her yard swing all the time and waves as neighbors and friends go by.

Almost everything about this street, her yard and her presence seems perfectly inviting.

“Everybody knows everybody,” Richards said.

Less than a block away on Newton Street, police said a man followed a woman home, kidnapped and raped her.

“Watch out because it’s not as safe as it used to be. When I was a kid you didn’t lock the doors or anything,” Richards said.

A police report detailed the horrific crime.

It said as a woman was walking alone in the late afternoon, Joe Martinez, who the report said she didn’t know, approached her, invited her into a home, locked the door, and then started touching her.

The report also said the woman tried to escape, but was punched and threatened to be killed.

It went on to say that she agreed to have sex only so she could be allowed to live and leave.

Martinez is fresh out of prison on a robbery charge.

Records showed he was released the Sunday before the alleged crime.

The police report described the actual homeowner, coming home to a barricaded door and seeing Martinez and the victim inside.

They recognized Martinez as a family member they had only briefly known.

After asking them to leave, the report said the homeowner made sure the victim left safely in another direction.

The police report said he was arrested near Marion and Knoxville several hours later and still had the victim’s cell phone.

“They got there and did their jobs perfectly. They had help from the victim and even the homeowner. They got there quickly, got the description, and were able to ID him and get him arrested,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said.

Richards said it was a terrible thing that happened and is praying for the woman.

“I think he should be punished for what he did, full force. She didn’t ask for that, she didn’t ask for him to get high and do things,” Richards said.

Martinez is being held in Tulsa County jail on a $200,000 bond.

He faces charges of kidnapping, rape, larceny, and threatening a violent act.