Tulsa Police identify man who jumped into Arkansas River during chase

TULSA, Okla. — Update: Tulsa Police have identified the man arrested after jumping into the Arkansas River.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to check on a suspicious car in a neighborhood in South Tulsa.

The driver of the car, Troy Tripke, fled the scene.

Officers say they later found the car abandoned just north of I-44 and Riverside, and another officer spotted Tripke running across Riverside toward the river.

Tusla Police says officers chased after Tripke as he jumped into the water.

Tulsa Police and Tulsa Firefighters helped to retrieve Tripke.

They say they found 27 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, and D-M-T in Tripke’s car.

He’s now been booked into the Tulsa County Jail, according to TPD.

