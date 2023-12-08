Tulsa Police arrest man with felony warrants with fentanyl and handgun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man with fentanyl and a gun after he tried to run when officers attempted a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Police say while on active patrol, officers saw a red 2018 Dodge Challenger committing several traffic violations in the Admiral Corridor area of Tulsa.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the suspect kept going until he hit a parked car, police said. Police said the subject then tried to run away on foot but was quickly arrested by officers.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Weeden, who had a 9mm handgun, 93 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, a working digital scale, and currency when he was arrested.

Weeden was also found to have several felony warrants for eluding a probation violation, police said.

Police say Weeden is a career criminal, a certified gang member, and a certified violent offender who spent time in prison when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.