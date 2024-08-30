Tulsa Police arrest wanted felon for harboring a runaway, other charges

Marcel Walker (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A wanted felon is in jail after police said he was caught harboring a runaway.

Tulsa Police said Thursday around 3:30 p.m., a tip led officers to wanted felon Marcel Walker working at a dispensary near 11th and Sheridan.

Walker was arrested on outstanding warrants and police learned he was keeping a juvenile runaway in his nearby motel room.

Officers went to the motel and spoke with other concerned citizens who secured the juvenile. Police said Walker assaulted the juvenile and this was the fourth time he helped her escape DHS custody. Officers also found guns and marijuana in the motel room.

A motel employee also told police Walker exposed himself to her when she went to clean the room.

Walker was booked into Tulsa County Jail on multiple charges including felony domestic assault, indecent exposure, harboring a runaway, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!