Tulsa Police arrest woman accused of causing crash with firetruck that killed 5 people in February

TULSA, Okla. — The woman accused of causing a crash with a firetruck that killed five people, including kids, was arrested by Tulsa Police.

The crash happened happened in February near 41st and Harvard.

Police said Keiosha Rucker was high on drugs when she tried to turn in front of a Tulsa firetruck while it was headed to a fire, causing the wreck.

Rucker’s two kids died as well as another little girl and a pregnant woman also in the car.

She’s charged with several felonies including five counts of manslaughter. Her bond is $250,000.