Tulsa Police ask the community for help in deadly Juneteenth shooting investigation

Tulsa Police ask the community for help in deadly Juneteenth shooting investigation (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police’s Homicide Unit needs the community’s help investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man and the injury of several others.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Tulsa Police stated that they believe someone may have recorded video of the suspects.

“Thousands of people were in attendance during the incident, and we strongly believe that someone may have captured valuable video of the suspects,” said TPD in their post.

Police said they are specifically looking for anything taken between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

If you have any video, even if it doesn’t show the actual shooting, you can upload it here.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!