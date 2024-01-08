Tulsa Police break ground for new helicopter hangar

Future Tulsa Police hangar Courtesy: Fox 23

By Steve Berg

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held today for a new state-of-the-art helicopter hangar and landing pad for Tulsa Police helicopters.

It’ll be built on city-owned land by the Tulsa Police Academy on 66th Street North near Sheridan.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says it makes better financial sense compared to the current helicopter headquarters, which is on land the city leases near the Osage Casino on 36th Street North.

“This is actually a better return on the taxpayer’s dollar. It keeps our operation costs lower, and it provides a long-term base for our air-support unit,” Bynum said.

The new $5.6 million dollar hangar will have room for 3 helicopters, along with the landing pad and taxiway.

It also includes offices, restrooms, a shower, kitchen, ready room, training and conference room, mechanics shop, parts storage, and facility parking.

Most of that money is coming from a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act and from private donations by the Hardesty Family Foundation and Chapman Foundation.

Only about 15-percent is going to the project from city tax dollars.

