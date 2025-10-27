Tulsa Police Department Class 131 graduates from academy

Tulsa Police Academy
By Matt Hutson

On Monday, 16 new officers graduated from the Tulsa Police Academy.

Tulsa Police say the Apprentice Police Officers (APOs), spent more than six months going through the academy.

The graduates now officially became Officers in Training (OITs) and will complete 16 weeks of field training. It is an 11 month process from starting the academy, to the end of initial training.

Police say the officers earned bachelor’s degrees from various colleges including the University of Tulsa, Rogers State University, Christendom College, Oklahoma State University, University of Central Oklahoma, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Oklahoma Baptist University, Northeastern State University, Central Washington State, New Mexico University and the University of Oklahoma.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts and Chief Dennis Larsen all spoke at the graduation ceremony.

You can learn more about becoming a Tulsa Police Department officer by clicking here.

