Tulsa Police find missing 90-year-old woman with help of K9 unit

By FOX23.com News Staff

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.) — The Tulsa Police Department said a missing 90-year-old woman was found safely after an officer and K9 partner searched the area.

Police said Hampton is safe and back with her family.

Officer Mendenhall and her K9 partner checked house by house in the area of Hampton’s home, including along the nearby creek.

Police said while speaking with several residents, Officer Mendenhall found a house with a detached building that included a laundry room. While checking this building, Hampton was found inside.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing 90-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning.

Police said Arleatha Hampton was last seen around 5 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 41st Street North.

Hampton is 6 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has dementia and gets confused and believes she is in Arkansas, police said.

Police said she is wearing a camouflage jumpsuit and red shoes.

If you see Hampton, call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.

