Tulsa Police helicopter helps nab DUI hit-and-run suspect

A Tulsa man accused in a DUI crash tried to run, but couldn’t hide, from the Tulsa Police helicopter.
Police say Benjamin Martinez plowed into a street sign, a utility box, and then a parked pickup truck at 2nd and Yale last Friday night around 10:30 p.m.
They say he then took off on foot, but they say he only made it a few blocks before police in the helicopter spotted him running through yards and told police on the ground where to find him.
They say he showed multiple signs of intoxication and was arrested.
He’s now facing DUI and hit-and-run charges.