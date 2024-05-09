Tulsa Police hold community meeting to discuss potential for new downtown division

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is looking into the potential of a new police division in downtown Tulsa.

A meeting was held Wednesday evening at Central Library in downtown Tulsa to get the community’s input.

“We can’t do our job without them, we want them involved, we want the community’s input so we know exactly what they want from the division. This is very unique for the police department, we haven’t had a new division in many many years, and so how wonderful that is that the community can actually have input and say what they want out of this division,” TPD Major Jillian Phippen said.

Police said the idea for a new division came from their wanting to improve public safety in downtown Tulsa as the area grows.

Phippen said with a division in downtown Tulsa, they could better connect with the community and possibly even have faster response times.

Right now, they’re just discussing the potential for the division, which also includes questions about staffing.

“We did a staffing study to see how many officers it would take, so we don’t really know right now if we do have the numbers, but that’s why we’re doing this, that’s why we’re looking into the study, that’s why we’re doing the meetings to see if it’s even feasible for us to do this,” Phippen said.

They’re also looking into how the division would be funded.

Phippen said anyone with questions can email her at jphippen@cityoftulsa.org.

