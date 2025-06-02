Tulsa Police identify suspect involved in officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

TPD responded to a call for a shooting near 56th Street and Harvard Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, police said they found a jogger who had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The jogger told police they didn’t know who shot them.

As police and other first responders attempted to administer first aid to the jogger, the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Parker Grayson Brown, emerged from behind a Tulsa Fire engine and ambushed police by shooting at them.

Police defended themselves and Brown attempted to flee from the scene by driving away in his car.

Police said they followed Brown southeast from 56th Street and Harvard Avenue towards 58th Street and Delaware Avenue. Brown turned into a cul-de-sac and got out of his car to engage police again.

Brown was shot during this incident and died on scene. Police said his motive is unknown and they are working to find out more information.

The police involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave as Tulsa Police continue their investigation and turn their findings over to the District Attorney’s Office, who will determine if the shooting was justified.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that this situation was “chaotic and unusual” and expressed his gratitude that none of the first responders were injured.