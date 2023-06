TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man died in a crash early Friday.

Tulsa police were called after a driver crashed near 31st and Yale around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

Police said they believe the man is in his early 20s.

Witnesses told police the driver was going as fast as 80 to 90 miles per hour and weaving through nearby construction.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.