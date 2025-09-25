Tulsa Police investigating possible shooting in North Tulsa Thursday morning

Tulsa Police Car (Skyler Cooper)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating an altercation that led to a possible shooting in North Tulsa Thursday morning.

Police say last night they responded to one of two parties that was involved in a disturbance call. One of the parties then disbanded. Then this morning around 7:30 a.m., the party that left the scene near East Reading Street and North Sheridan Road then came back and an argument ensued leading to a gun going off.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries the lower part of their body. He is expected to be okay. Police say they are unsure if his injuries were from a gunshot or the fight.

One person was taken in for questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.

