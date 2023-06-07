Tulsa Police investigating shootout at Polo Club Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shootout at an east Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Polo Club Apartments, near 41st and 129th East Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, one man was shot with a semi-automatic rifle multiple times and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officers say multiple shots were fired before the man collapsed in the street.

Police said one suspect is in custody and they are searching for another.

Police say the victim is a man in his 20s and he was shot five or more times.

“Multiple rounds were fired, multiple vehicles were struck and one person could lose his life tonight,” said Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Vehicles were hit, a van and a car could be seen with smashed windows and bullet holes.

“Preliminary information indicates that there might have been a two-way shooting,” Meulenberg said. “We’ve got some casings and evidence that would support that there was an exchange of gunfire. There’s a vehicle just over my left shoulder here that’s shot completely up, several rounds shot in that vehicle.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.