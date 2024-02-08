Tulsa Police looking for 3 people accused of stealing from ATM's, Tulsa Fire equipment (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for three people who are accused of stealing from ATM’s and some are accused of stealing two sets of Jaws of Life from the Tulsa Fire Department.

Fredrick Claxton, Jessica Bradford and Paul Stevenson are well known to Tulsa Police Burglary Detective Lieutenant Tim Means.

“They are not just happy with one type of crime and they have expanded their grasp,” Means said.

Tulsa Police shared pictures of some of the items they said they’ve recovered. They aren’t the only suspects either as police said they found all these items at another suspect Deena Kemps house.

“We don’t know if Kemp is involved in the ATM burglaries, but there is remnants of stuff from the ATM that we located at the house,” Means said.

Police have been investigating this since the summer of 2023 as ATM’s were getting hit hard.

Two sets of Tulsa Fire Department’s Task Force One’s Jaw’s of Life were stolen back in July. A police report says Stevenson’s phone pinged at the area where it happened.

Means said they were able to catch Claxton and Stevenson in the act with a hot drill at an ATM near 18th and Main street.

“They use some of the items they stole,” Means said.

Police said the damage done to the ATM’s was more than $100,000.

“It was a large amount of money,” Means said.

The stolen Jaws of Life and other tools cost the fire department about $200,000.

“We are still missing a Jaws of Life,” Means said.

If you see Jessica Bradford, Paul Stevenson and Frederick Claxton, call police or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.