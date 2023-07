A man was rushed to the hospital after Tulsa police say he was stabbed early Thursday morning.

Tulsa police responded to a stabbing call outside a hotel near Archer and Sheridan around 4:30.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s with two stab wounds.

He is expected to be okay.

Police said the man was not initially forthcoming with information and he wouldn’t say who stabbed him or where the assault happened.