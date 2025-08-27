Tulsa Police release sketch of Hunter Park assault suspect

Tulsa Police have released a composite sketch (pictured above) of a suspect in a recent sexual assault at Hunter Park in south Tulsa.

They say the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked closely with the victim to produce the sketch.

The woman in that case told police she was walking in a wooded area of the park on August 21st, around 6:15 p.m., when she was attacked.

She says two bystanders found her after the attack and called 911.

Police say there are similarities between this case and a reported attack on August 18th, around 10:00 p.m., at Turkey Mountain, where a woman said she was sexually assaulted.

So far though, police have not made a definite connection between the two incidents.