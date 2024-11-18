Tulsa Police respond to crash where car hit horse and rider

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday evening, Tulsa Police officers responded to a crash where a car collided with a horse and its rider.

Around 6:55 pm, officers responded to reports of what was at first said to be a two-car crash. Once officers arrived, they saw a car had actually hit a horse and rider on the road.

The horse died in the collision, but its rider is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

There were four people inside the car at the time of the crash and officers stated three of them are currently in critical condition.

“Any time there’s a vehicle vs. anything that’s ambulatory, whether it be a person or an animal, most of those injuries are very likely fatal. So my officers and I, we expedited our arrival as did fire and EMSA. Fire is just right across the street thankfully, so we may have geographically been under a watchful eye tonight,” said Lt. Paul Madden with The Mingo Valley Division.

While Lt. Madden wouldn’t comment on exactly how fast he believed the car was going since the incident is still under investigation, he said his initial impression from watching the security video of the incident was that the car was not traveling properly on the roadway.