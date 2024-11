Tulsa Police respond to shooting at Mohawk Manor in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a shooting at Mohawk Manor Apartments near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue in north Tulsa on Thursday night.

Police said the initial call was for a person who had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the cause of the shooting may be domestic but have yet to confirm.