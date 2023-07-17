Tulsa police respond to shoplifting call, end up arresting accused ID thief

Tulsa police said officers were called to the Home Depot in downtown Tulsa last week after store security caught someone trying to steal a mini crowbar.

TPD said the suspect initially gave officers a fake name, but later confessed his real name is Christopher Brantley.

Police said Brantley was carrying a key fob to a newer Cadillac. Officers found the Cadillac parked near the store and decided to check it out.

TPD said the car had a paper tag from a dealership and ran the info to see if it had been reported stolen.

The car was not reported stolen, but inside officers said they found a social security card with the fake name Brantley had tried to use. Officers said they also found a fake ID with the same name, but it had Brantley’s photo.

TPD said officers called the dealership and were told the car was sold to a man from Texas. TPD said they checked with the man in Texas and he said he had not purchased car and was the victim of identity theft.

“Brantley confessed to the identity theft, purchasing the vehicle under false pretenses, lying about his name, and other crimes. He also said he stole the crowbar to help a friend break into an apartment.” TPD wrote on Facebook.

According to TPD, Brantley was arrested for Identity Theft, False Impersonation and Larceny from Retailer. All of those charges would carry a little extra weight, considering Brantley is a previously convicted felon.

Tulsa police said this case falls under the McGirt ruling, therefore will be handled by Tribal or Federal Court.